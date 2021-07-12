Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) Major Shareholder Acquires 74,000 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $687,460.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. 9,650 shares of the company were exchanged.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

