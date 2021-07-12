Insider Buying: Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) Major Shareholder Acquires 74,000 Shares of Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NYSE:ALZN) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III bought 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $687,460.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Alzamend Neuro stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. 9,650 shares of the company were exchanged.
About Alzamend Neuro
