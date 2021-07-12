Insider Buying: Atai Life Sciences (NYSE:ATAI) Insider Purchases 3,500 Shares of Stock

Atai Life Sciences (NYSE:ATAI) insider Srinivas Rao bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00.

Shares of NYSE ATAI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares.

About Atai Life Sciences

Atai Life Sciences N.V. focuses on operating as a holding company for ATAI Life Sciences AG that operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing various therapeutic candidates that are focused on multiple mental health disorders. The company's therapeutic candidates include PCN-101, a subcutaneous formulation of R-ketamine for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression (TRD); RL-007, a GABA/nicotinic modulator to treat cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia; DMX-1002, an oral formulation of ibogaine for treating opioid use disorder (OUD); GRX-917, an oral formulation of a deuterated version of etifoxine for the generalized anxiety disorder treatment; and NN-101, a novel intranasal formulation of N-acetylcysteine to treat mild traumatic brain injuries.

