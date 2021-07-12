Insider Buying: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) COO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,970.00.

Carlos R. Quezada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $35.72. 1,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $644.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. Research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 309,793 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 293,086 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth $3,222,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

