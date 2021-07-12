Insider Buying: Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:EEFT) Director Buys 1,166 Shares of Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:EEFT) Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00.

NYSE:EEFT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.06. 265,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,167. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

