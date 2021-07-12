Insider Buying: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Buys 43,955 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 43,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $1,164,367.95.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Global Gp Llc bought 9,120 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,761.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Global Gp Llc purchased 16,224 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.90 per share, with a total value of $436,425.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Global Gp Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $665,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Global Gp Llc acquired 20,974 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32.

GLP traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.26. 153,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,990. The company has a market cap of $858.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64. Global Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,046,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Global Partners by 958.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at $464,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. 25.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GLP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

