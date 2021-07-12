Insider Buying: Global Water Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GWRS) Director Acquires 10,848 Shares of Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 10,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $177,907.20.

Shares of GWRS stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.49. 14,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,109. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $18.15.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

