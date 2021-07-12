Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) Chairman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00.

Shares of NYSE:GBDC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 368,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,125. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

