Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Buys 1,489 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,489 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.92.

Shares of NYSE HSON traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.08. 26,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,855. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.