Insider Buying: Marqeta, Inc. (NYSE:MQ) Major Shareholder Acquires 296,296 Shares of Stock

Marqeta, Inc. (NYSE:MQ) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MQ traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.64. 1,219,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,082. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.