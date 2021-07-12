Insider Buying: Marqeta, Inc. (NYSE:MQ) Major Shareholder Acquires 296,296 Shares of Stock

Marqeta, Inc. (NYSE:MQ) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, acquired 296,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
MQ traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.64. 1,219,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,082. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $32.75.
Marqeta Company Profile
