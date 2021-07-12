Insider Buying: MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Buys 288 Shares of Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Peter Connell purchased 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Peter Connell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Peter Connell purchased 300 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($195.98).

Shares of LON:MJH traded down GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 50.08 ($0.65). 83,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,944. The firm has a market cap of £86.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. MJ Hudson Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 55 ($0.72).

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

