Insider Buying: Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:GLUE) Major Shareholder Purchases 157,895 Shares of Stock

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:GLUE) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. acquired 157,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,005.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:GLUE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. 3,617 shares of the company were exchanged.

