Insider Buying: Nortech Systems Incorporated (NYSE:NSYS) CFO Acquires 3,405 Shares of Stock

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NYSE:NSYS) CFO Christopher Dean Jones bought 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $24,822.45.

NSYS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

