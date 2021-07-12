Insider Buying: Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PCSA) COO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:PCSA) COO Robert Michael Floyd purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,060.00.

NYSE:PCSA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.