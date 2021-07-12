Insider Buying: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RAPT) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:RAPT) Director Wendye Robbins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,180.00.

RAPT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,058 shares.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

