Insider Buying: Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NYSE:RCRT) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NYSE:RCRT) Director Wallace D. Ruiz acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $19,960.00.

NYSE RCRT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.11. 1,858 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.