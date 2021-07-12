Insider Buying: RGC Resources, Inc. (NYSE:RGCO) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

RGC Resources, Inc. (NYSE:RGCO) Director John B. Williamson III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $22,250.00.

RGCO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 29,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,128. RGC Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

