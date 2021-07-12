Insider Buying: Todos Medical Ltd. (NYSE:TOMDF) CEO Purchases 1,051,480 Shares of Stock

Todos Medical Ltd. (NYSE:TOMDF) CEO Gerald Commissiong bought 1,051,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $31,544.40.

Todos Medical Company Profile

Todos Medical Ltd., a medical diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of immune-related diseases in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.