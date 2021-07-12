Insider Buying: Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML) Director William J. Fisher bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,333.07.

Shares of TML stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.78. The company had a trading volume of 164,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,815. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.55 million and a P/E ratio of -35.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.91. Treasury Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.76 and a 52-week high of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Get Treasury Metals alerts:

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Treasury Metals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases that cover approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.