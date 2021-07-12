Insider Buying: Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG) Director Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG) Director John Anderson acquired 125,000 shares of Triumph Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$21,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,355,500 shares in the company, valued at C$762,212.50.

John Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, John Anderson acquired 50,500 shares of Triumph Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$9,595.00.

Shares of Triumph Gold stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.17. 202,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,594. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.19. Triumph Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of C$22.91 million and a PE ratio of -4.07.

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

