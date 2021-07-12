Insider Buying: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NYSE:WSC) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NYSE:WSC) Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $700,750.00.

NYSE WSC traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $28.54. 1,840,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,523. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

