Insider Buying: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NYSE:WSC) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NYSE:WSC) Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $700,750.00.
NYSE WSC traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $28.54. 1,840,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,523. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $30.38.
About WillScot Mobile Mini
Further Reading: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.