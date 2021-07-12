Insider Selling: Acacia Research Co. (NYSE:ACTG) Insider Sells 5,909 Shares of Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NYSE:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90.

ACTG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 105,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,289. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

