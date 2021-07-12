Insider Selling: Acacia Research Co. (NYSE:ACTG) Insider Sells 5,909 Shares of Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NYSE:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth sold 5,909 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $36,044.90.
ACTG stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 105,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,289. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $9.09.
About Acacia Research
