Insider Selling: AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells 6,800 Shares of Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $655,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $788,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.16. 105,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $143.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.46.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

