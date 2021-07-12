Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AGIO) Insider Sells 28,002 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 28,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,682,640.18.

Christopher Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Christopher Bowden sold 10,943 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $657,127.15.

Shares of AGIO stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.18. 237,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,836. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.47 and a one year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

