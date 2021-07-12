Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALRM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,603,000.00.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.49. 173,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,601. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

