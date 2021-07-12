Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AMKR) CEO Sells 25,912 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $616,187.36.

Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,328 shares.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

