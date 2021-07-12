Insider Selling: Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:APOG) SVP Sells 1,219 Shares of Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:APOG) SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $47,784.80.
APOG stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $39.94. 123,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,768. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $43.76.
About Apogee Enterprises
