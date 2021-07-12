Insider Selling: Appian Co. (NYSE:APPN) Insider Sells 9,563 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NYSE:APPN) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69.
Shares of Appian stock traded down $2.62 on Monday, hitting $130.98. 21,880 shares of the company traded hands.
Appian Company Profile
See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.