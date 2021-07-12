Insider Selling: Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:APLT) Insider Sells 4,467 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 4,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $103,277.04.

Shares of NYSE APLT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. 744 shares of the stock traded hands.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

