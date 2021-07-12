Insider Selling: ArcBest Co. (NYSE:ARCB) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

ArcBest Co. (NYSE:ARCB) Director Steven Spinner sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $921,600.00.
ARCB stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.04. 286,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,970. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $93.96.
About ArcBest
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.