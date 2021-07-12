Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ARQT) CEO Sells 1,750 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $46,515.00.

NYSE:ARQT traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779 shares.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.