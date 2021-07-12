Insider Selling: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Sells 9,751 Shares of Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 9,751 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $226,028.18.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,746. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,739,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after purchasing an additional 806,340 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,698,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,970,000 after purchasing an additional 390,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.