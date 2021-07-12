Insider Selling: Atomera Incorporated (NYSE:ATOM) CEO Sells 8,960 Shares of Stock

Atomera Incorporated (NYSE:ATOM) CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,960 shares of Atomera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $157,248.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATOM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.84. 197,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,982. Atomera Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

