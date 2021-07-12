Insider Selling: Avid Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AVID) SVP Sells 7,022 Shares of Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NYSE:AVID) SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82.

Avid Technology stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 381,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,861. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

