Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NYSE:BL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NYSE:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $1,126,600.00.

BL traded down $2.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.00. 2,520 shares of the stock were exchanged.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

