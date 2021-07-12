Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total value of C$221,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,150,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,321,638.88.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total value of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut bought 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$44.90 per share, with a total value of C$43,732.60.

On Monday, June 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total value of C$225,400.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total value of C$224,875.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total value of C$307,275.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00.

CNQ stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$44.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,489,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,348. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.43 billion and a PE ratio of 23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.17.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.