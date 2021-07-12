Insider Selling: Casa Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CASA) CTO Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CASA) CTO Weidong Chen sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00.

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,061 shares.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.