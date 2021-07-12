Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 20,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00.

NYSE CSTL traded down $2.45 on Monday, reaching $70.94. 10,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

