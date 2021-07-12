Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) CFO Sells 11,974 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total value of $1,416,284.72.
Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.
Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.
About Cboe Global Markets
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
Read More: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.