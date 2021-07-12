Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) CFO Sells 11,974 Shares of Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) CFO Brian N. Schell sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.28, for a total value of $1,416,284.72.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 35.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

