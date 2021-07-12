Insider Selling: Cognex Co. (NYSE:CGNX) Director Sells $773,360.00 in Stock

Cognex Co. (NYSE:CGNX) Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,667 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $773,360.00.

CGNX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.29. 660,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,375. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

