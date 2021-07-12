Insider Selling: Comcast Co. (NYSE:CMCSA) Director Sells 4,031 Shares of Stock

Comcast Co. (NYSE:CMCSA) Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.26. 11,545,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,472,826. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.83 and a one year high of $59.11.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

