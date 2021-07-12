Insider Selling: Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CTBI) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CTBI) EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $217,150.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTBI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,136. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.74 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

