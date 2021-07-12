Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) CFO Sells 11,325 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CVLT) CFO Brian Carolan sold 11,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $927,517.50.

Shares of NYSE CVLT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,692 shares.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

