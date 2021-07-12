Insider Selling: Concentrix Co. (NYSE:CNXC) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Concentrix Co. (NYSE:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.21, for a total value of $1,135,470.00.

NYSE CNXC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.95. 618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

