Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells 1,713 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $43,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ CONN traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 279,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,539. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conn’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $772.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.45.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Conn’s by 9,410.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.