Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells 2,444 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NYSE:CONN) major shareholder Jewell Stephens 2012 Tru Arden sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $68,920.80. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,539. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

