Insider Selling: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $718,600.00.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 662,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,911. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.98, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 3.33.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

