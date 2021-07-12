Insider Selling: Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Major Shareholder Sells 1,666,667 Shares of Stock

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 1,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $21,700,004.34. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE CNVY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 421,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,042. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNVY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

