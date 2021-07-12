Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Sells 49,463 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 49,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,935,981.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 40,171 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,045.13.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $102,582.48.

Shares of COUR stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.54. 702,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,598. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COUR. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $1,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $5,850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $10,986,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth $1,800,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

