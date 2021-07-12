Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NYSE:CRSP) President Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NYSE:CRSP) President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00.

Rodger Novak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 30th, Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,125,000.00.

Shares of CRSP traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,095 shares.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.