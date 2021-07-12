Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NYSE:CYRX) Director Sells 9,426 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NYSE:CYRX) Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $632,390.34.

CYRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.83. 5,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

